Remembering the 10 best regular-season moments for the Denver Broncos in the last 10 years
- Peyton Manning had a terrific four-year stretch
- Two games between the Broncos and Cowboys make the list
- Von Miller makes history
Broncos best regular-season moments of the last 10 years: Broncos beat Panthers... again
September 8, 2016
After defeating the Carolina Panthers to win Super Bowl 50, the Broncos and Panthers were matched up again to open the 2016 season.
Cam Newton and the Panthers, still licking their wounds from the upset defeat just seven months prior, had revenge on their minds. The Broncos were also not only going to have to beat them without Manning, who had retired, but with seventh-round draft pick Trevor Siemian.
The Broncos' defense beat up on Newton again and Siemian played decent football for his debut as the team's new quarterback. It wasn't a perfect performance by any means, and it took Panthers kicker Graham Gano missing a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds, but the Broncos were able to beat the Panthers again, 21-20.