Remembering the 10 best regular-season moments for the Denver Broncos in the last 10 years
- Peyton Manning had a terrific four-year stretch
- Two games between the Broncos and Cowboys make the list
- Von Miller makes history
Broncos best regular-season moments of the last 10 years: Manning comes on in relief against Chargers
January 3, 2016
This was like something from the movies.
With home-field advantage hanging in the balance as the 2015 season came to a close in the season finale, the Broncos were struggling mightily against the San Diego Chargers.
Osweiler was starting his seventh straight game and it appeared that he would be the man to lead the Broncos into the postseason. But Gary Kubiak made a call to the bullpen, bringing Manning off the bench.
Manning had dealt with multiple injuries that year and he very clearly was not the player he used to be. It seemed that his career would end on the sidelines but he came into this game and the energy boost that it gave the team was something that only few athletes that have ever played professional sports could be capable of doing.
The Broncos looked like a brand new team, using the heart of Manning and the positive energy from the crowd in Denver to get past the Chargers and claim the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. Manning held onto the starting job in the postseason and got his "ride into the sunset" when the Broncos won the Super Bowl to close out the year.