Remembering the 10 best regular-season moments for the Denver Broncos in the last 10 years
- Peyton Manning had a terrific four-year stretch
- Two games between the Broncos and Cowboys make the list
- Von Miller makes history
Broncos best regular-season moments of the last 10 years: Peyton Manning breaks career passing TD record
October 19, 2014
I told you there would be a lot of Peyton on here. Though this record has since been surpassed, it was a great moment when it took place.
The league had tried to do its best guess as to when this record would be broken and they scheduled this game for Sunday Night Football. It was a good estimate, because the record was broken in front of a national audience.
The record, which was then held by Brett Favre, was broken on this play. It's fitting that Demaryius Thomas caught the record-breaking throw.
That was touchdown pass No. 509. Manning finished his career with 539 touchdown passes. That number sits at No. 3 on the all-time as both Drew Brees and Tom Brady have more.