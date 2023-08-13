Remembering the 10 best regular-season moments for the Denver Broncos in the last 10 years
- Peyton Manning had a terrific four-year stretch
- Two games between the Broncos and Cowboys make the list
- Von Miller makes history
Broncos best regular-season moments of the last 10 years: Peyton Manning breaks records
The 2013 season was a magical one for the Broncos and even though it concluded with a crushing loss in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, some single-season records that were set by Manning still stand to this day.
That season, Manning threw 55 touchdown passes while passing for 5,477 yards. Those are records that still hold up, despite the league adding a 17th regular season game.
That year, Manning passed for 300 yards or more in all but four games (he had four 400-yard games) and he threw at least two touchdown passes in all but one game. It truly is one of the best individual seasons in the history of the league.