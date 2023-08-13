Remembering the 10 best regular-season moments for the Denver Broncos in the last 10 years
- Peyton Manning had a terrific four-year stretch
- Two games between the Broncos and Cowboys make the list
- Von Miller makes history
Broncos best regular-season moments of the last 10 years: Broncos win shootout with the Cowboys
October 6, 2013
What a fun game this was and in the end, the two teams combined for 99 points. Luckily, it was the Broncos who came out with the victory to stay undefeated on the 2013 season.
But the Dallas Cowboys gave them all that they wanted.
Tony Romo threw for 506 yards and five touchdowns in this one. Peyton Manning passed for 414 yards and four touchdowns. But the most memorable play from this game came on a run by Manning.
The game was sealed when Romo threw his only interception of the game, deep in Dallas territory, and Matt Prater kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired and the Broncos escaped with a thrilling 51-48 victory.