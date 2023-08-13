Remembering the 10 best regular-season moments for the Denver Broncos in the last 10 years
- Peyton Manning had a terrific four-year stretch
- Two games between the Broncos and Cowboys make the list
- Von Miller makes history
Broncos best regular-season moments of the last 10 years: Von is the sack master
December 15, 2018
There haven't been many great moments since the Super Bowl 50 win, but seeing players break records that have stood for years is always nice to see.
In December 2018 in a game against the Cleveland Browns, Von Miller became the Broncos' all-time leader in sacks, breaking the record that was held by Simon Fletcher for over 20 years.
On the record-breaking play, Miller brought Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to the ground, setting off a nice celebration.
Von was later traded to the Los Angeles Rams, but his team sacks record stands at 110.5. The active Broncos player with the most sacks is Josey Jewell with six. That gives you an idea of how long Miller's record could stand.