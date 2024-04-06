Regrading Denver Broncos' 2023 draft class one year later
- One Broncos rookie made the Pro Bowl
- The rest of the class contributed sparingly
- How does this class grade out one year later?
Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon- Grade: B
Any time you draft a potential future starter with one of the last picks in the entire draft, you've done well. And though Alex Forsyth watched from the sidelines his entire rookie season, things could definitely change in 2024.
With the Broncos losing starting center Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency, the process of determining a new starting center is underway. With the Broncos potentially getting a new starting quarterback in the upcoming draft as well, finding the right center to pair him with is going to be a big decision.
Forsyth, a seventh-round pick in 2023, is going to be in that mix. His main competition figures to be Luke Wattenberg and the recently-signed Sam Mustipher. The Broncos seemingly got great value with the selection of Forsyth who was taken at No. 257 overall — just two picks away from the end
— and that will come to fruition if he is able to win the team's starting center job ahead of the 2024 season.