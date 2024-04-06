Regrading Denver Broncos' 2023 draft class one year later
- One Broncos rookie made the Pro Bowl
- The rest of the class contributed sparingly
- How does this class grade out one year later?
Riley Moss, CB, Iowa- Grade: C-
2023 stats:
6 tackles
Handing Riley Moss a C- is probably too generous, at least in terms of what he gave the team as a rookie, which was next to nothing. However, the Broncos will need some help at the cornerback spot this coming year and they are going to have to count on Moss to step up.
Like Sanders, Moss saw minimal snaps on defense and was used much more as a special teams guy. The Broncos saw Ja'Quan McMillian step up in 2023 and went out and signed veteran Fabian Moreau to add a veteran presence. But in 2024, Vance Joseph will have to bestow much more responsibility on the 24-year old Moss.
The Broncos have Pat Surtain II and McMillian, who is great in the slot, but that is probably Moss' best spot as well. He doesn't project well as an outside corner in this defense so the Broncos are going to need to address that. That could leave the team having to turn back to Damarri Mathis, selecting a player in the draft or bringing someone like Moreau back into the fold.
Like Sanders, Moss is going to have to do a complete 180 in his second year.