Regrading Denver Broncos' 2023 draft class one year later
- One Broncos rookie made the Pro Bowl
- The rest of the class contributed sparingly
- How does this class grade out one year later?
Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas- Grade: D
2023 stats:
24 tackles
1 fumble recovery
To this moment in time, it's hard to understand why the Broncos drafted Drew Sanders as they never seemed to know how they wanted to use him. And that could possibly still be the case.
The Broncos did not use Sanders anywhere near as much as many expected with him being a third-round pick. He played on just 22.8 percent of the team's defensive snaps and was used much more on special teams.
Coming out of the draft, we heard about this versatile linebacker who could play inside or outside. He could keep up in pass coverage and most importantly, he could come off the edge and pressure the quarterback. We saw none of that in 2023.
Sanders and the Broncos can't afford for that to be the case going forward. However, there is still no clear role for him on this team. George Paton says he sees him on the outside but it may benefit the team much more if he is a steady force on the inside.
All of this makes Sanders the ultimate boom or bust player on this roster.