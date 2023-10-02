Regardless of Week 4 win, George Paton has totally failed the Denver Broncos
George Paton built what could be the worst defense the NFL has seen in years.
The Denver Broncos' Week 4 win versus the Chicago Bears was a true tale of two halves. However, even with the win, it's clear that George Paton's roster building has ruined the Denver Broncos. Sure, the win was nice, but man, through four weeks, it's clear that the Broncos are a horribly below-average football team with serious issues on defense.
Offensively, it's hard to not like what the team is doing. Russell Wilson has been one of the most efficient QBs in all of football this year. Yes, in all of football. Folks, I think the Denver Broncos have a quarterback, and it's glorious. And it should be no surprise that an offensive guru in Sean Payton knows what he's doing.
Denver has scored an even 25ppg thus far in 2023, which ranks 5th in the AFC. The offense is not the problem. Sean Payton is not the problem. The offense has enough talent at each position group. It's fine, and it'll likely only get better with experience in Payton's offense.
However, where George Paton's mark is left and felt the most is on the defense. Simply put, he's a lucky son of a gun that Vic Fangio and Ejiro Evero were so good on the defensive side of the ball. Yes, Vance Joseph shoulders a lot of the blame for how bad the unit is, but man, Paton built a pretty pathetic roster on that side of the ball.
Ronald Darby was a total dud of a signing. He played in 16 out of a possible 34 games. Randy Gregory was a horrid signing. Gregory is being paid for what? He's been a total non-factor in Denver. DJ Jones, I guess was a good signing, but I haven't really heard his name called much this year.
Why did George Paton continue to re-sign Kareem Jackson? Jackson has been a total liability this year. His other work with the pass rush unit is also a bit suspect. To me, it's certainly not a good thing that the second-best pass rusher on the team is a seventh-round pick, right? He's also brought in players on defense who can't seem to stay healthy.
Baron Browning, Caden Sterns, and K'Waun Williams were all brought in by George Paton, and all three have struggled to stay on the field. Overall, George Paton has really put a pretty poor product on the field with the defense. It's a unit that lacks any top-end talent besides Patrick Surtain II and has been the worst unit in the NFL in 2023 thus far.
Let's not get too excited over this win in Week 4.