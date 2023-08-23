Redrafting the infamous Denver Broncos 2019 NFL Draft
If the Denver Broncos got to go back in time and redo their 2019 NFL Draft, would it look any different?
Second round, 41st overall: AJ Brown, WR
For my next pick, I am going to nab AJ Brown at the 41st overall selection. This was an easy one for me, but I did almost take Elgton Jenkins, who somehow went after Dalton Risner. Anyway, back to AJ Brown. Brown comes in and gives the Denver Broncos a scary WR duo with Courtland Sutton. And Joe Flacco, who is QB of the Broncos for the 2019 NFL season, now has a shiny, new target to utilize in the passing game.
Brown has had a marvelous start to his career thus far. Brown has over 4,000 yards through four seasons and earned two Pro Bowls. He signed a rich extension with the Philadelphia Eagles last year and would have been entering his age-26 season with the Denver Broncos in 2023.
3rd round, 71st overall: Maxx Crosby, DE
Some player named Maxx Crosby was taken all the way down in the fourth round in 2019 with the 106th overall pick. Well, since we're in hindsight, let's take him this time around instead of Dre'Mont Jones, who was picked by Denver with this selection. Crosby has been a force for the Las Vegas Raiders in each year of his career. He had 10.0 sacks as a rookie and enjoyed the best year of his career in 2022.
He had four passes defended, three forced fumbles, 12.5 sacks, 89 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 36 QB hits. Crosby has been an insanely productive player and would have been a huge upgrade over Dre'Mont Jones. Can you just imagine for a second if the Denver Broncos had come away with these three players with their first three picks?
Well, a huge problem I could see if this would have been the case is if Denver would have been able to pay all of these players when their time comes. The big difference here though is that I did not take a quarterback in the first or second round, so perhaps that would be a mistake on my part in this redraft.
Or, maybe with Lindstrom, Brown, and Crosby now in the mix, the Denver Broncos would be more competitive and would not have necessarily needed to take someone like Drew Lock.