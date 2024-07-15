Recent news about stud AFC wide receiver could be great news for the Broncos
The Denver Broncos may not have a player on their roster emerge as the WR1 in 2024, but recent news about another wide receiver could be great news for Denver. Here is the brief report about Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, Tee Higgins:
"It appears Tee Higgins will be hitting the free-agent market in 2025.- Michael Baca, NFL.com
The Bengals and their franchise-tagged wide receiver won't have a long-term deal in place by the July 15 deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source.
Rapoport added that Higgins will play on the tag in 2024, as expected.
Higgins officially signed the franchise tag on June 17, which was a temporary resolution to an offseason impasse that included a trade request from the wideout and his subsequent absence from Cincinnati's offseason program"
Higgins, 25, was the Bengals second-round pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft and has amassed 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 total regular season games.
While his numbers may not jump off the page, he's also played the 2021-2023 seasons in the shadow of Ja'Marr Chase, who is a top-5 WR in the NFL. Across a normal 17-game season, Higgins has averaged 75 receptions, 1,080 yards, and seven touchdowns.
With the news that Tee Higgins is that much more likely to hit the free agent market in 2025, the Denver Broncos could and should pursue Higgins. Now yes, if someone like Marvin Mims Jr emerges as a true WR1 for Denver in 2024, they might not have a need for Higgins.
And heck, maybe rookie WR Troy Franklin could show something as well. But as of now, the Broncos do not have a stud WR1, and Tee Higgins would easily be able to step into that role for the Broncos, where he'd likely get to catch passes from Bo Nix.
I might be getting way ahead of myself here, but Tee Higgins hitting the free agent market in 2025 could be the type of all-in move that the Broncos may be looking to make if the 2024 season goes well.