Recent Denver Broncos' draft picks on the roster bubble for 2023?
There are a handful of recent Denver Broncos draft picks who might find themselves on the roster bubble for the 2023 season. This is never a good thing, but it happens from time to time. Just because someone is a first-round draft pick or has started games for a team before, does not mean they are immune from being on the roster bubble or finding themselves off the roster entirely.
The Denver Broncos have a few of these players in recent drafts that have offered some form of contribution to the team but also may be firmly on the roster bubble, likely to be fighting for their jobs this offseason.
Who are these players, and will they end up making the roster?
Recent Denver Broncos' draft picks on the roster bubble for 2023?
2022 NFL Draft: Montrell Washington, Luke Wattenberg
Both Montrell Washington and Luke Wattenberg are likely on the roster bubble this offseason. Washington somehow looked like a bust even as a fifth-round pick, which is saying something. He was ineffective as a returner and was nonexistent as a receiver in his rookie season. Denver drafting Marvin Mims could spell disaster for Washington.
Luke Wattenberg played in seven games in his rookie campaign and looked every bit of a rookie fifth-round pick. He might not be able to stick around as a depth piece. I would not bank on him being on the roster for 2023.
2020 NFL Draft: KJ Hamler, Lloyd Cushenberry, Albert Okwuegbunam, Justin Strnad
Woof. The 2020 NFL Draft does not appear to be kind to the Denver Broncos. Outside of Jerry Jeudy, the entire class appears to be a giant miss.
Right now, Hamler, Cush, Albert O, and Justin Strnad all appear to be firmly on the roster bubble for varying reasons. Each position of these four saw players added to it this offseason, which could spell disaster for them.
Marvin Mims Jr and Marquez Callaway were added to the WR room. Kyle Fuller and Alex Forsyth were added to the offensive line mix at center. Chris Manhertz and Adam Trautman were added to the tight end room, and Drew Sanders was added to the LB room.
These additions could boot the 2020 draft picks off of the roster, and that might be for the better, as I'm having a hard time finding something worthwhile for each player that would allow them to stick on the roster.