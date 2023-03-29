Recapping every move the Denver Broncos made in NFL Free Agency
Denver Broncos free agency recap: Depth on the offensive line
Kyle Fuller, Center
After the Broncos made huge moves at the right tackle position and at left guard, many figured the next step would be to upgrade the center position where Lloyd Cushenberry has struggled for most of his first three NFL seasons. Up to this point, the team has only made one move to add at the center position, signing former Seahawks center Kyle Fuller.
Fuller actually started nine games for the Seahawks in 2021 when Russell Wilson was still there, so there's going to be familiarity for Russ no matter who is snapping to him. It does seem like the move to sign Kyle Fuller is a vote of confidence in Cushenberry as the starter, but we'll see what transpires in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Isaiah Prince, OT
Few people maybe even realize the Denver Broncos added Isaiah Prince in the 2023 offseason, but he may end up being one of their top backup offensive tackles. Prince was a sixth-round pick out of Ohio State back in 2019 by the Miami Dolphins, and he actually started a pair of games for them in 2019 as a rookie.
He got the chance to start again in 2021 with the Cincinnati Bengals for four games. Is this the kind of player -- signed to a reserve/futures deal -- that's going to help fans sleep at night regarding the tackle depth? No, it isn't, but it's an interesting young player for the team to take a shot on with this new staff in place.