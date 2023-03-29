Recapping every move the Denver Broncos made in NFL Free Agency

Jordan Jackson was drafted with pick 194 of round 6 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.13 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 128 out of 1459 DT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/WG1xLZKWYx #RAS #Saints pic.twitter.com/5wDqjfWt5P