Recapping every move the Denver Broncos made in NFL Free Agency
Denver Broncos free agency recap: Alex Singleton returns
One of the top priorities for the Denver Broncos in free agency was bringing back starting linebacker Alex Singleton, the team's leading tackler in 2022. Singleton paced the Broncos with 163 total tackles, playing in all 17 games but only starting in 12. He finished with six tackles for loss and three QB hits as well as batting down three passes and forcing a fumble.
Simply put, Singleton was all over the field for the Broncos in 2022 whether it was defensively or on special teams, and injuries paved the way for him to have a bigger role throughout the year. The result was that Singleton ended up getting a three-year deal worth $18 million in total money after he signed for less than most late-round draft picks last offseason.
Singleton has had a hard road to this point in the NFL but he's certainly earned his keep as a well-paid starting linebacker.
PJ Locke returns to the flock
The Broncos haven't had the best special teams over the last handful of years, but one player who has managed to stand out on special teams while also getting better every year defensively is safety PJ Locke.
Locke played in 16 games last season and finished with 22 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles. You'll recall one of those forced fumbles sealed the Broncos' early win over the 49ers last season. Locke has the potential to play a key role defensively with his versatility to play both safety and in the slot. He has a goal of becoming a starter in 2023 and we'll see what he can do given his top competition for playing time right now will be Caden Sterns and Delarrin Turner-Yell.
Broncos added former Saints draft pick on the defensive line
There are a plethora of former New Orleans Saints players on the roster that have pretty much everything to do with Sean Payton, but the team's signing of defensive lineman Jordan Jackson really has nothing to do with Payton. At least, as far as we know...
Jackson was a sixth-round pick of the Saints just last year and obviously has some really good athletic traits to work with. He didn't play any for the Saints in 2022 but this is exactly the kind of player who could end up surprising in the offseason program. His situation will be interesting to monitor.