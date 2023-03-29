Recapping every move the Denver Broncos made in NFL Free Agency
Denver Broncos free agency: Former Saints at WR, TE
Marquez Callaway, WR
I think it's more than fair to question the Denver Broncos' current situation and depth at the wide receiver position.
Tim Patrick is coming off of a torn ACL in last year's training camp. KJ Hamler is dealing with a recent pectoral injury that will sideline him 4-6 months. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton appear to be safe from any further trade rumors, but they have been the subject of many such rumors and might be year-to-year as far as the roster construction is concerned.
What is the Broncos' depth beyond that at receiver? It's not good. The acquisition of Marquez Callaway will suffice for the time being because Callaway actually had a great season in 2021, the final year Sean Payton was coaching the Saints. As a matter of fact, he played more snaps that year than any other offensive skill player for the Saints. Callaway brings a combination of big-play ability, size, and chain-moving instincts to the position. He could wind up the Broncos' WR4 this season and play a substantial role.
Chris Manhertz, TE
The Denver Broncos set out to get physical in the trenches in NFL Free Agency, and no acquisition embodies that more than the acquisition of TE Chris Manhertz. Another former Saint (but more recently of the Jaguars), Manhertz is almost strictly a blocker at the tight end position.
He has been in the league for seven seasons and has a whopping total of 24 receptions. How can I tell you a guy is good at blocking without just telling you he's good at blocking? He has basically one reception every 100 snaps he plays as an NFL tight end. Even as a part-time offensive player and part-time special teams player, Manhertz is effective both in pass protection and as a run blocker.
I love this pickup for the Broncos and I think he's going to really help as this team looks to win at the line of scrimmage.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR
Hopefully you don't just scroll past this one, because I think Lil'Jordan Humphrey has a story to tell yet this season. You look back at the 2021 New Orleans Saints, the team Sean Payton had in his final year with the team, and you're going to see a number of the players he had playing significant snaps back then now wearing orange and blue.
One of the guys you'll see quite a bit of from that season is Lil'Jordan Humphrey. He averaged over 19 yards per reception for Payton's Saints in 2019 and had a couple of touchdowns as well. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he's got some good size and obviously is going to be able to run this Sean Payton offense easily.
Don't sleep on Humphrey as someone who could end up cracking the 53-man roster when all is said and done.