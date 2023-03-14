Recapping Denver Broncos wild Day 1 of 2023 NFL Free Agency
6. Alex Singleton, LB (3 years, $18 million)
The Denver Broncos signed a variety of out-of-house free agents, but they also took care of one of their own by bringing back linebacker Alex Singleton on a three-year deal worth $18 million in total money. Singleton went from being a backup and special teams guy to being the team's leading tackler seemingly overnight.
He had multiple games with 20 tackles. He was flying all over the field all season long and not only did he do a great job as an injury reliever for both Jonas Griffith and Josey Jewell, but Singleton seemingly formed the perfect duo along with Jewell. How will those two play in Vance Joseph's defense? That remains to be seen. It was a great relationship between their skill sets and the play-calling of Ejiro Evero, who is obviously now in Carolina.
But Singleton obviously felt like not only was the price right in Denver, but so was the fit. He and Josey Jewell will pencil in as the starting linebackers for the Denver defense yet again in 2023 with Jonas Griffith also getting the ERFA tender to return on a relatively inexpensive deal as well.
Singleton is 29, and this deal is basically going to be for the next two years with an option for a third, but it's a solid deal for the Broncos with the linebacker market just overall not looking super player-friendly.
With the way Singleton and Jewell played together in 2022, it's worth the Broncos taking the risk that they will play well together in Vance Joseph's defense. The team could still be looking to make additions defensively as well with rumors of CJ Gardner-Johnson emerging late on Monday night.