Recapping Denver Broncos wild Day 1 of 2023 NFL Free Agency
5. Zach Allen, DL (3 years, $45.75 million)
This is a bit of a loaded move because, well, it means saying goodbye to Dre'Mont Jones. Jones did sign on day one of the NFL free agency frenzy, but not with the Broncos or really anyone that was expected to sign him. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks after it was reported they were cutting Shelby Harris. The Seahawks had to wait a year but I think Dre'Mont Jones was the guy they really wanted in the Russell Wilson trade but they settled for Shelby Harris.
Now they've got Dre'Mont Jones in the fold, and the Broncos replaced him with Zach Allen, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals. Everyone and their dog has made the connection between Vance Joseph and Zach Allen given the writing on the wall with Dre'Mont Jones, and this match actually ended up happening.
Allen has been tremendous the last couple of years for the Cardinals and was tops among free agent defensive linemen with 19 QB hits last year. Playing with JJ Watt in Arizona really helped take Allen's game to the next level, and Vance Joseph obviously knows how he can properly utilize him on the defensive front. He joins a group with DJ Jones, Mike Purcell, and young players Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen.
Landing Zach Allen should help Broncos fans sleep at night knowing that while Dre'Mont Jones is gone, his spot has been filled by someone very capable. The two will now be compared -- fair or not -- for the next three seasons while their big-money deals play out.