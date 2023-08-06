Recalling every individual award winner in Denver Broncos history
- The Denver Broncos have had three players win Rookie of the Year
- One coach won Coach of the Year, but it might be the last guy you would guess
- How many times has a Broncos player won league MVP?
Denver Broncos Award winners: Walter Payton Man of the Year
John Elway, 1992
Originally known as the NFL Man of the Year Award, which is was when John Elway won it in 1992, the award was renamed in 1999 in honor of Walter Payton for his achievements as a humanitarian. It is considered one of the biggest honors a player can achieve each season and each year, all 32 teams choose a nominee to be chosen for the award.
Elway took home the honor in 1992, joining a great list of quarterbacks to win the award to that point. That list included Johnny Unitas, Len Dawson, Roger Staubach and Warren Moon.
He is the only member of the Broncos to ever win this award as it is considered one of the most difficult awards to win year in and year out.
Denver Broncos Award winners: Super Bowl Most Valuable Player
Terrell Davis, 1997
To win the MVP of the Super Bowl is a big thing as the award almost always goes to a player on the winning team.
After four crushing Super Bowl defeats in their history, the Broncos finally got into the winner's circle following the 1997 season in Super Bowl XXXII.
Facing the heavily-favored Green Bay Packers, the Broncos used Terrell Davis to win their first Lombardi Trophy.
Davis had a magical day, carrying the ball 30 times for 157 yards while setting a Super Bowl record by finding the end zone three times. He did all of this while dealing with a migraine headache, making it all the more impressive.
The Mile High Salute was in full effect as the Broncos defeated the Packers, 31-24, thanks to the massive effort running the ball by Davis.
John Elway, 1998
After finally winning a Super Bowl the year before, Elway made it back-to-back wins when the Broncos trounced the Atlanta Falcons, 34-19.
The 1998 Broncos were one of the best and most complete teams in NFL history and the Broncos capped off the season with a huge win. Elway threw for 336 yards in the game and his 80-yard touchdown pass to Rod Smith was the highlight of the night.
This game concluded Elway's Hall-of-Fame career.
Von Miller, 2015
One of the most unforgettable performances in team history, Von Miller put his guys on his back on this night.
Once again facing a team that many thought the Broncos couldn't hang with, the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos found a way to get it done.
The Panthers went 15-1 that season and quarterback Cam Newton was the league MVP. But Miller was not to be denied, wreaking havoc from the opening whistle in a way few defensive players ever have in a championship moment.
It seemed like he was part of every play and he was clearly the biggest reason the Broncos pulled off a 24-10 upset to win their third Lombardi Trophy.