Recalling every individual award winner in Denver Broncos history
- The Denver Broncos have had three players win Rookie of the Year
- One coach won Coach of the Year, but it might be the last guy you would guess
- How many times has a Broncos player won league MVP?
Denver Broncos Award winners: Offensive Rookie of the Year
Mike Anderson, 2000
With Terrell Davis being injured for most of the 2000 season and with his career rapidly coming to a close, the Broncos had to turn to another player to fuel their rushing attack.
Mike Anderson, chosen in the sixth round (just like Davis) of the 2000 NFL Draft, was that player.
Anderson was built like a tank and he ran right through opponents, racking up 1,487 yards on the ground. He had three games with at least 175 yards rushing and to this day, is the only rookie in NFL history to accomplish that feat.
Anderson's career in Denver lasted just about as long as Davis', but he powered that Mike Shanahan rushing attack in much the same way.
Clinton Portis, 2002
Clinton Portis was selected in the second round of the 2002 draft and for the second time in three years, the Broncos had an Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Portis eclipsed Anderson's stellar rookie season by rushing for 1,508 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry in his first two seasons in the league, a record that stands to this day.
Portis was included in the trade that allowed the Broncos to acquire Champ Bailey but he made a massive mark on team history in those two seasons.