Recalling the best Broncos victories over each division rival
The Denver Broncos have had some unforgettable battles against the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
Denver Broncos' biggest wins over the Kansas City Chiefs
The Broncos have not had a lot of luck against the Chiefs lately as they have a 15-game losing streak that dates back to 2015 against them. But there have been some huge wins in the past.
October 4, 1992
When the Broncos had John Elway at quarterback, late-game comebacks and heroics became part of his calling card. This game featured one of the most incredible displays of that in his career.
Up to this point, the Chiefs had not won a game in Denver since December 1982. They were ready to end that streak on this day as they led 19-6 with 2:00 left to play.
But Elway threw a touchdown pass to Mark Jackson and after the team forced the Chiefs to punt out of their own territory, Arthur Marshall made a great punt return into Chiefs territory and Elway then threw a 12-yard strike to Vance Johnson for one of the more improbable wins you will ever see.
January 4, 1998
The 1997 season was one of the most special in team history for the Broncos. They got off to a 6-0 start that year, which included a 19-3 season-opening win over the Chiefs. But as good as the Broncos were that year, the Chiefs were just as good.
When they met at Arrowhead Stadium that November, the Chiefs got out with a pivotal 24-22 win that helped them win the AFC West and the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. The Broncos were facing an uphill climb to reach the Super Bowl.
After a big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round, that rematch with the Chiefs came the following week. It was a defensive struggle, but on the strength of two 1-yard touchdown runs by Terrell Davis, the Broncos pulled off the upset and earned a trip to the AFC Championship Game.
December 1, 2013
Long before the Broncos' current 15-game losing streak against the Chiefs and when they still had Peyton Manning playing at a high level, the Broncos won a wild one at Arrowhead Stadium.
Manning threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns on that day, four of which went to Eric Decker, who had a career day. Since then, the Broncos have only beaten the Chiefs on the road one other time.