The reason Russell Wilson could bounce back that no one is talking about
Russell Wilson had a miserable debut season with the Denver Broncos, but poor coaching had a lot to do with that.
Wilson played as bad as any quarterback in the league last season, but he didn't exactly walk into a winning atmosphere.
Nathaniel Hackett was not equipped to be an NFL head coach and then Wilson had extra perks like his own office and a personal quarterback coach. When Sean Payton came in, one of the first things he did was squash those practices.
This controlled environment set up by one of the league's most successful coaches of all-time is exactly what Wilson needs. But what about his quarterback coach?
Well, he won't be a hand-picked guy this time, but the man the Broncos tabbed for that position is an interesting choice and one that could really help Wilson turn the corner in Denver. Obviously, Payton's first objective as head coach of this team is reviving the career of Wilson, who the Broncos paid a pretty penny to obtain, but he will work closely with the new quarterbacks coach, Davis Webb.
If not for the opportunity that popped up in Denver, Webb would likely be on an NFL roster right now. But this was the right spot for him.
Webb made his first career start in the season finale last year as the quarterback of the New York Giants. Though his pro career never turned into what many thought it would, coaching was always the long-term goal.
Webb's father has been a high school football coach in Texas for over 30 years. He played at Texas Tech in college where he was on the same team as Patrick Mahomes. Since coming to the league, he's been in the same quarterback room as both Eli Manning and Josh Allen.
Webb has received invaluable experience as a player and he came highly recommended as a potential coach.
The Broncos were very impressed with Webb during his interview process. And the fact that he had a file with every game plan he's ever had since he was in high school shows his dedication to the analytical side of the game.
Some of the best coaches are guys just like that. Guys who maybe never achieved incredible on-field success in the NFL, but those who know enough about the intracacies of the game to make a major difference. For Broncos fans, look no further than what Gary Kubiak did for proof of that.
Davis Webb could be a huge factor in Wilson getting back to the playing level the league became used to seeing him at.