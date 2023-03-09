Realistic free agent haul for the Denver Broncos in 2023
3. Teddy Bridgewater or Jameis Winston (projected NO cap casualty), QB
Both Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston played the best football of their careers with Sean Payton within the last four seasons. After a very nice stretch from Bridgewater back in 2019, he inked his first big payday in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.
Jameis Winston had a passer rating of over 100 in 2021 while playing for Sean Payton. I'd assume that Sean Payton would not mind working with either signal caller in the future as both seemed to mesh well within his offense.
Denver needs to upgrade from Brett Rypien in 2022 for the QB2 spot. This is especially the case if Russell Wilson falters like he did in 2022. Getting a high-quality backup QB in the building is a positive for a plethora of reasons.
4. Eric Kendricks, ILB
Eric Kendricks was a cap casualty by the Minnesota Vikings a few days, ago, and seeing as George Paton was likely in the room when he was drafted, the fit makes a ton of sense.
Drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Kendricks has amassed over 900 combined tackles in eight seasons.
It doesn't appear like he's lost a step. He's been one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL since coming into the league and is someone I'm sure George Paton has kept his eye on.