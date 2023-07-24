Ranking the Denver Broncos' projected starters ahead of the 2023 season
-Which projected starter for the Broncos is the best player?
-Should we be viewing Russell Wilson higher or lower?
-Which position group has the best starters?
Ranking the Denver Broncos' projected starters ahead of the 2023 season
5. Russell Wilson, QB
I am going to place Russell Wilson higher on this list than some may think. If Wilson's 2022 season was indeed an anomaly, we are still talking about an elite passer, make no mistake. What Sean Payton did with the skeletal remains of Drew Brees from 2017-2020 was nothing short of a miracle, and I think he'll have as much success with Wilson, who is sporting a clear weight loss.
4. Jerry Jeudy, WR
Jerry Jeudy had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage last year and just barely missed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2022. Doing that playing within the Broncos' inept offense makes me very hopeful that he can play even better in 2023. I think Jeudy touches the ball a ton within Sean Payton's offense and clearly establishes himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
3. Quinn Meinerz, RG
PFF rated Quinn Meinerz as the 12th-best guard in football ahead of the 2023 season. Among 64 starting guards in the NFL, being ranked 12th is quite impressive. Meinerz is very good at what he does and played exceptionally last year even with the dysfunction along the Broncos' offensive line. I am very excited to see how well Meinerz plays this year. He should be a long-term fixture for the team.
2. Justin Simmons, S
Even though he played in just 12 games in 2022, Justin Simmons was tied for the league lead in interceptions. Entering his age-30 season, Simmons has shown no signs of slowing down and honestly might be getting better. His presence in the secondary is obvious for the Broncos and he's also got an All-Pro personality.
1. Patrick Surtain II, CB
Patrick Surtain II might be one of the three best defensive players in the NFL. He's 23 years old. Surtain is simply excellent. He can do it all as a cornerback and was truly lockdown in 2022, earning an All-Pro nod. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is not better than Surtain, so let's just get that out of the way now. Patrick Surtain II continually takes away half the field because of his excellence in coverage, and I think will soon become the richest DB in NFL history.