Ranking the Denver Broncos' projected starters ahead of the 2023 season
-Which projected starter for the Broncos is the best player?
-Should we be viewing Russell Wilson higher or lower?
-Which position group has the best starters?
12. Mike McGlinchey, RT
Mike McGlinchey is a slightly above-average right tackle in the NFL and has struggled a bit with staying healthy, but he should bring stability, if nothing else, to the offensive line. Denver being a run-first team in 2023 will also play to his strengths. There may not be a better run-blocking tackle in the NFL than McGlinchey.
11. Javonte Williams, RB
Javonte Williams is very good at football, but he's never had a full season of being the primary RB1 in the NFL, so his stock takes a hit. He's also recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2022 season, so I think we need to be cautious with the expectations we set for Williams. I'd bet that Samaje Perine gets more carries than we think at the beginning of the season.
10. Josey Jewell, ILB
Josey Jewell is one of those old-school inside linebackers. He's not particularly big for the position and isn't super fast or athletic. However, Jewell brings instincts to the middle of the defense and has turned into one of the better inside linebackers in the NFL. He's a free agent at the end of the season and with the Denver Broncos selecting Drew Sanders in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jewell might not return to Denver in 2024.