Ranking Denver Broncos last 10 biggest trades worst to best
- Russell Wilson blockbuster
- Sean Payton blockbuster
- Bradley Chubb blockbuster
3. Trading back twice in 2021 NFL Draft
Broncos receive:
- 98th overall pick (Quinn Meinerz)
- 105th overall pick (Baron Browning)
- 164th overall pick (Jamar Johnson)
Giants/Saints receive:
- (71st overall pick) CB Aaron Robinson
- (76th overall pick) CB Paulson Adebo
The Denver Broncos made two trades down the board in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. First, they moved back just five spots with the New York Giants from the 71st pick to the 76th pick, adding a 5th-rounder in the process. Then, they traded back from pick no. 76 with the New Orleans Saints to picks 98 and 105 overall.
After all of that moving down the board, George Paton selected the team's current starting right guard Quinn Meinerz with the 98th overall pick, and then pass rusher Baron Browning with the 105th overall pick.
Although the jury is still very much out on Baron Browning for the Broncos (eligible to come off PUP in Week 5), it looks like Meinerz might be one of the best guards in all of football. This maneuvering down the board in the 2021 NFL Draft is a testament to a couple of things. First, you rarely see George Paton get swindled in Draft day trades. Second, it's a testament to his personal philosophy of having as many darts as possible.
The Broncos trusted their scouting with the Meinerz pick, despite the fact that he didn't even play in the pandemic-impacted 2020 season. It's not a given that moving down the board is a great idea, but in this case, turning the 71st pick into picks 98, 105, and 164 certainly benefitted the Broncos.