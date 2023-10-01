Ranking Denver Broncos last 10 biggest trades worst to best
- Russell Wilson blockbuster
- Sean Payton blockbuster
- Bradley Chubb blockbuster
4. Trading away franchise legend Von Miller
Broncos receive:
- 2022 2nd-round pick
- 2022 3rd-round pick
Rams receive:
- OLB Von Miller
This is what you call a win-win of a trade. The Denver Broncos, in a lost season, sent franchise legend Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. It ended up being a perfect fit for Miller, who went on to help the Rams win a Super Bowl, earnin his second ring as a pro.
It also worked out great for Miller after the 2021 season as he parlayed his outstanding finish with the Rams into a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills. He became the first defensive player in NFL history to sign multiple contracts worth more than $100 million.
For the Broncos, they were able to recoup some much-needed NFL Draft capital for 2022 although, at the time, they hadn't yet made the Russell Wilson trade. These picks definitely ended up coming in handy, however.
Most people felt like the Broncos wouldn't be able to get much for Von Miller because of his age and contract situation, so for the Broncos to get two top-100 picks, including a second-rounder? That was tremendous value. As brutal as it was to see the Broncos trade Miller away, this was a good deal when it was made and it worked out for the Broncos, Rams, and Miller.