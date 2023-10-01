Ranking Denver Broncos last 10 biggest trades worst to best
- Russell Wilson blockbuster
- Sean Payton blockbuster
- Bradley Chubb blockbuster
9. Trading up for Riley Moss in the 2023 NFL Draft
Broncos receive:
- CB Riley Moss (83rd pick)
Seahawks receive:
- OL Anthony Bradford (108th pick)
- 2024 3rd-round pick
Very rarely do you like to see future top-100 picks leaving the team's hands like this, and I think a lot of people were in agreement that this trade did not give off the best look in the moment for the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos were aggressive on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the first night of action they had in the 2023 NFL Draft after sitting out the first round for the second straight year. Thanks to another trade on this list, the Broncos did have two future third-round picks to work with, but that was capital the team really needed to hold onto.
Perhaps the Broncos would have missed out on Riley Moss, had they simply waited to get him with that 108th overall pick, but the reality at this point is that Moss has done nothing for the team and suffered a training camp injury. Instead of having multiple third-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft to look forward to, the Broncos have Moss on the roster.
Time will tell whether or not that works out for the team, and I don't think the Broncos lost much value here, but they paid a pretty hefty price to get Riley Moss so hopefully, we start to see some return on that investment.