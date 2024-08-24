Ranking Denver Broncos' Bo Nix among all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL
8. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford is still slinging the rock with the best of them and could have another few elite years left. The 2023 Los Angeles Rams made a late-season push and finished the year 10-7.
7. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Slightly overrated by many in the NFL, Josh Allen is not the secon-best QB in the league like some think. Seventh feels like the right ranking for the dual-threat passers who simply cannot stop turning the ball over. The Broncos beat the Buffalo Bills in 2023, and that was partly thanks to two Josh Allen interceptions.
6. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff has really revived his career with the Detroit Lions and has thrown 59 touchdown passes over the last two seasons. He's also played in a Super Bowl and does have a ton of playoff experience, so he deserves his flowers.
5. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Let's not overthink Dak Prescott. He's a top-5 QB and played like one in 2023, tossing 36 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He should soon sign a huge contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott's playoff success, or lack thereof, is a valid criticism, but he's still among the best QBs in the NFL, period.
4. CJ Stroud - Houston Texans
Yes, CJ Stroud is the fourth-best QB in the NFL. He proved it during his rookie season and is going to win the MVP in 2024. The most ideal scenario for the Denver Broncos in 2024 is Bo Nix turning out to be the 2024 version of CJ Stroud during his rookie season.
3. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Now a two-time MVP, Lamar Jackson is already building himself a Hall of Fame NFL career. He's the best dual-threat QB of all-time and has years to win more MVP awards, so he could go down in the record books, perhaps, as having the most MVPs in NFL history.
Anyway, his performances in the playoffs keep him from being ranked any higher than this, but it's clear that Jackson is among the most explosive players in all of sports.
2. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow is pretty clearly the second-best QB in the NFL. He's proven to be the only passer in the NFL currently who can go toe-to-toe with Mahomes himself, which is a huge factor in Burrow being ranked at two. Now, the bigger picture here is whether Burrow can even stay on the field for a full season, which is something he has never done in his NFL career.
If he can, the Bengals will again be Super Bowl contenders.
1. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
Duh. Unfortunately, Patrick Mahomes is the best QB in the NFL until further notice. He's helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to three out of the last five Super Bowls and is right in the middle of his prime. It's a disaster scenario for the Denver Broncos, who have no answer for Mahomes. Perhaps Bo Nix could end up being it?
But there isn't a single argument to rank another QB over Mahomes at this point.