Ranking Denver Broncos' Bo Nix among all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL
16. Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets
Why are we pretending that Aaron Rodgers is anything special at this point? I mean, the last season he played was in 2022, and he had a passer rating in the low-90s. He's going to be coming off of a major, major injury with his torn Achilles, so I do not expect Rodgers to be all that special this coming season.
15. Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray is a borderline elite quarterback, who needs to re-establish himself in the NFL QB hierarchy, as he will now be two years removed from a torn ACL. Murray is a true dual-threat passer and may shoot up these power rankings in a very short time.
14. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence has played three years in the NFL and really hasn't lived up to the "generational" label that was given to him when he was coming out of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a long-term deal this offseason and could end up being a thorn in the side of opposing defenses if he pans out.
13. Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
The way Jordan Love ended up figuring out the QB position in 2023 for the Green Bay Packers was astounding. He inked a long-term deal with the team and definitely made some Aaron Rodgers-esque off-platform throws. The Broncos took down the Packers in the 2023 NFL Season at home.
12. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa inked a long-term deal with the Miami Dolphins this offseason and is locked up for the long-term. He's a very good passer who is deadly accurate, but I am not sure he will ever lead the Dolphins to the Super Bowl.
11. Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency this past offseason. If Bo Nix ended up being a more athletic version of Kirk Cousins, would Broncos fans be OK with that? Cousins and Nix do share some similarities in their game.
10. Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Both Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers offensive system are excellent. Why are we overthinking this? Purdy may not be an alien athlete at the position, but he's still among the best passers in the league and should be for a very long time.
9. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert is a QB that is not as good as everyone thinks. He can operate offenses just fine but doesn't really do anything special outside of having a big arm and being able to make a lot of throws.