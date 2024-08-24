Ranking Denver Broncos' Bo Nix among all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL
24. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith is not a franchise QB and I reckon that the Seattle Seahawks are going to move off of the QB after the 2024 NFL Season. The Denver Broncos will face off against the Seahawks in Week 1 of the new year.
23. Anthony Richardson - Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson was never really a good college QB and showed a bit of promise during his rookie season. If you are wanting to target him for fantasy purposes, that could be a good idea, but there is just so much unknown with this passer at this point.
22. Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns
What is going on with Deshaun Watson? Is he even a franchise QB? Watson has been quite putrid during the first two years with the Cleveland Browns. If he can’t turn it around in 2024, the Browns may have to make quite the bold move to rid themselves of this mistake.
21. Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson is a declined quarterback who is just not a viable every-week starter in the NFL at this point. It's a sad decline to watch, as Wilson was once among the most elite at his position in the NFL. The Denver Broncos cut ties with Wilson after two seasons and just 30 starts.
20. Gardner Minshew - Las Vegas Raiders
Gardner Minshew is a very good backup, but that's it. The fact that the Las Vegas Raiders are rolling him out as their starter in 2024 is hilarous and kind of pathetic. Minshew will be able to hang around the NFL for years and should be able to start about four games a year, but he's not going to lead a team into the postseason or anything.
19. Derek Carr - New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr is hilarious. He has been constantly average-ish for years, and it's a very sad reality that the New Orleans Saints handed him that massive contract last offseason. I do believe the Saints may cut him next offseason. I guess at the least, Carr isn't always losing games for his team. He's just not a great QB by any means.
18. Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield had a nice 2023 season, helping lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 9-8 record, NFC South title, and even a playoff victory. However, Mayfield's ceiling is obvious and he is not going to lead a team way deep into the playoffs. Still, though, Mayfield has turned his career around and is a respectable, solid QB.
17. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Walk with me, folks. Jalen Hurts is overrated. He's played four years in the NFL and has had one above-average season. One! With all of the talent that Hurts is constantly surrounded by on the Philadelphia Eagles, you'd expect that Jalen Hurts would have better production. He doesn't, and I am not sure the pass-happy Kellen Moore is going to be able to fix him.