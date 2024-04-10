Ranking Denver Broncos' 5 biggest draft gems of the last decade
Looking at every player the team has drafted in the last 10 years, who are the five best players the Broncos have selected? Here are Nos. 6-10.
10. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
9. Trevor Siemian, QB, Northwestern
8. Quinn Meinerz, G, Wisconsin-Whitewater
7. Matt Paradis, C, Boise State
6. Bradley Chubb, OLB, North Carolina State
2. Pat Surtain II, CB, Alabama (2021)
It might be controversial to place Pat Surtain in this spot as he is the best player on the current roster and perhaps the most talented player the team has drafted since Von Miller, which is surprising considering how many Broncos fans were upset that the team chose him over Justin Fields with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021.
Surtain has been terrific for the team and there are many who list him as the top cornerback in the NFL right now. That makes him the Broncos' top bargaining chip in any potential trade and those talks seem to come up fairly often.
In three seasons with the team, he has started in 49 of a possible 50 career games, registering nearly 200 tackles with seven interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. He is turning into one of the game's true "shutdown" corners which leads to the opponent often shying away from his side of the field.
This has led to Surtain being selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons. He will be just 24 years old this coming season so the sky is the limit for him and if this list were to be written perhaps even this time next year, following another Pro-Bowl season, Surtain would probably have a case for the top spot.