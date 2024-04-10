Ranking Denver Broncos' 5 biggest draft gems of the last decade
Looking at every player the team has drafted in the last 10 years, who are the five best players the Broncos have selected? Here are Nos. 6-10.
10. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
9. Trevor Siemian, QB, Northwestern
8. Quinn Meinerz, G, Wisconsin-Whitewater
7. Matt Paradis, C, Boise State
6. Bradley Chubb, OLB, North Carolina State
3. Garett Bolles, OT, Utah (2017)
With the way that Garett Bolles began his career in Denver, no one would have expected to see him on this list. During his first three seasons in the league, he was flagged for holding 20 times, helping him get the unflattering nickname of "Garett Holds" from the fanbase.
But since 2020, he hasn't had more than four holding penalties called against him in any season and he's really settled into a role with the team where he is an above-average tackle, even if he doesn't always get that recognition.
The Broncos used their first-round pick to get Bolles in 2017 and though he has probably never lived up to that kind of hype, he earned a four-year contract extension in 2020 and he has made 99 career starts at left tackle. With the exception of the 2022 season where he suffered a broken leg, he's been reliable and out on the field for nearly every other game.
Bolles will turn 32 years old next month and he has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason. The Broncos will need to look for a younger option soon but at this point, Bolles is still solid and is good enough to even be a Pro Bowl tackle.