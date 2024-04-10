Ranking Denver Broncos' 5 biggest draft gems of the last decade
Looking at every player the team has drafted in the last 10 years, who are the five best players the Broncos have selected? Here are Nos. 6-10.
10. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
9. Trevor Siemian, QB, Northwestern
8. Quinn Meinerz, G, Wisconsin-Whitewater
7. Matt Paradis, C, Boise State
6. Bradley Chubb, OLB, North Carolina State
4. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU (2018)
In the same draft where they took Jewell, the Broncos used a second-round choice on wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Aside from the 2020 season where he tore his ACL, Sutton has been solid for the Broncos.
He's not a game-breaker. He's not elite and he's more of a No. 2 wide receiver than a No. 1 wide receiver, but he has stepped up when the team has called his number, particularly this past season where he caught 10 touchdown passes.
Sutton has 298 receptions for 4,259 and 24 touchdowns during his career, which is still being played in Denver. His receptions already rank No. 12 in team history and his yardage puts him in the No. 13 spot. Obviously, at only 28 years old, he has time to add to that.
Sutton is a guy who fans have gone back and forth on. After the 2019 season, where he reeled in 72 passes, it looked like he was going to become a star. But the injury in 2020 knocked him down several pegs and he's never gotten back on that level.
But he is still an asset to the team in the passing game and if the Broncos add a quarterback in this draft, Sutton will be that player's No. 1 target as he starts to learn the ropes of the professional level.