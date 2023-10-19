Ranking Broncos' potential targets at trade deadline
- Which WR is most likely to get dealt?
- Will the Broncos part with some of their top overall players?
- How many Broncos find a new home before Halloween?
1. Courtland Sutton, Wide Receiver
Courtland Sutton and Jeudy have been involved in trade rumors for quite some time and you could interchange them in the top two spots on this list. It would shock me if at least one of them is not dealt.
Sutton won't have as much appeal as Jeudy because he is four years older and not quite as explosive but he may be the safer, and cheaper, bet for a team to take a chance on. The Broncos would be just as motivated to get him off of their books as he is under contract through the 2025 season but trading him now would lead to a $14.4 million cap savings.
Sutton has been a little better statistically this season than Jeudy, catching 25 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns. Jeudy has 20 catches for 222 yards and he has yet to find the end zone. Sutton is also a bigger target, so a team looking for a player to come in and be a red-zone threat could be interested.
The Baltimore Ravens are a team that makes sense for Sutton and that is a team to watch for in a potential deal.