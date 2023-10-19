Ranking Broncos' potential targets at trade deadline
- Which WR is most likely to get dealt?
- Will the Broncos part with some of their top overall players?
- How many Broncos find a new home before Halloween?
2. Jerry Jeudy, Wide Receiver
There is no player on the roster who I feel the team should be more inclined to trade than Jerry Jeudy who at this point, is just much more trouble than he is worth.
Jeudy was highly-touted coming out of college at Alabama, but he's never come close to living up to his status as a first-round pick. Because he was drafted so high, fans are going to be expecting a big return for him. Personally, I think fans will be disappointed in what the team gets back if he is trading because I feel his trade value is only going in the wrong direction.
Still, it's absolutely time for a change of scenery with Jeudy who is having a rough season along with the rest of the team. Both the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots are often connected to Jeudy, but those teams also have a combined record of 1-11 right now so it doesn't make much sense for them to trade for him.
But a team like the Dallas Cowboys, one of the better teams in the NFC who could use Jeudy to pair with CeeDee Lamb, makes a lot of sense.
Another team can see what they can get out of him. The Broncos are never going to get what they hoped to from him when he was drafted, so it's time to cut the losses.