Ranking Broncos' potential targets at trade deadline
- Which WR is most likely to get dealt?
- Will the Broncos part with some of their top overall players?
- How many Broncos find a new home before Halloween?
3. Garett Bolles, Left Tackle
It's hard to say how likely trading Garett Bolles is, but if the right offer presented itself, the Broncos would almost certainly take it. Like Simmons, Bolles is under contract through 2024 and has a big cap number that the team could create savings with by trading him.
The former first-round pick is already 31 years old but could still be seen by teams around the league as a big upgrade in the pass-blocking department. The team would save $13.8 million under the salary cap by dealing him but would have to start fresh at another premium position.
As in the case of Surtain and Simmons, if an offer comes up that is just too good to refuse, the team will have to take it. But the Broncos must be careful, because finding consistent play at left tackle is about as hard as it is at quarterback, and we have seen what the Broncos have been through there.
If Bolles were to be traded, the team would have to go with either Cam Fleming or Alex Palczewski at the left tackle spot for the rest of the season. Fleming is a veteran and can play the swing tackle role, but it might make more sense to turn to the undrafted Palczewski to see if there is any chance he could hold down the position going forward.
Bolles will be one of the most interesting names to watch as the deadline approaches.