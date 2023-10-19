Ranking Broncos' potential targets at trade deadline
- Which WR is most likely to get dealt?
- Will the Broncos part with some of their top overall players?
- How many Broncos find a new home before Halloween?
4. Josey Jewell, Linebacker
Josey Jewell will be an unrestricted free agent following this season so moving on from him now and getting something for him, as opposed to nothing if he signs somewhere else next year, makes sense.
It would also make sense from the standpoint of getting the rookie Drew Sanders on the field more and seeing what the team has in him. Though Jewell has been a reliable piece of the defense when he's been healthy, he has likely reached his ceiling as a player and he does have some limitations.
The Broncos almost certainly wouldn't get anything more than a day three draft pick for him, but it would make sense for a team looking to shore up its defense ahead of a playoff run to make a move for him.
Teams like the Miami Dolphins, who have Vic Fangio at defensive coordinator and the Buffalo Bills, who have lost Matt Milano to a season-ending injury, make sense.