Ranking Broncos' potential targets at trade deadline
- Which WR is most likely to get dealt?
- Will the Broncos part with some of their top overall players?
- How many Broncos find a new home before Halloween?
5. Justin Simmons, Safety
Another marquee name on the roster, Justin Simmons is going to turn 30 years old next month and is probably heading toward the back end of his career. It would be a good time to move him if the team could, and the return made sense.
Simmons is still on a short list of the best safeties in the league and has been one of the best players on the Broncos' team for many years. Some could argue that doesn't mean much given the team's overall success since winning Super Bowl 50, but Simmons is a playmaker, as evidenced by his 28 career interceptions.
Trading Simmons would leave the Broncos extremely weak at safety for the rest of this year and unless Caden Sterns can prove he can stay healthy and get through a full season, that position may suffer for some time. Because of that, it may not be a great idea to trade him.
Simmons is under contract through the 2024 season, but trading him now would also create a big relief under the salary cap. The move would cost the team just $3.7 million in dead money and create a cap savings of $14.4 million, according to Over the Cap.