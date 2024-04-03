Ranking the Broncos' last 10 first-round draft picks
Arguably the best and worst picks in Denver Broncos history have happened within their last 10 first-round picks.
5. Bradley Roby, CB, Ohio State (2014)
The Denver Broncos assembled the greatest secondary in league history in the 2014 offseason when they signed Aqib Talib and TJ Ward in NFL free agency, followed by the drafting of Bradley Roby out of Ohio State in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Roby was considered a bit of a steal for the Broncos at the time, and he ended up having five really productive years in Denver. He earned his place in the No Fly Zone with seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles over the course of his time in Denver, as well as a whopping 60 passes defensed.
6. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (2020)
The Denver Broncos seemed incredibly lucky to have Jerry Jeudy fall into their laps with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, a class that was absolutely loaded at the receiver position. Jeudy came into the NFL known for his route-running ability and shiftiness in space, and he certainly did his part to create separation in his years with the Broncos.
Unfortunately, his usage was never quite right, his production was sporadic, and Jeudy never really seemed to be a true fit in Denver. The Broncos shipped him off to the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 offseason where he hopes to revive his career, but his time with the Broncos will be defined by untapped potential.