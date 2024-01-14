Ranking 8 best starting QB scenarios for Broncos in 2024
- Free agency pickings will be slim
- The draft may be the best place to find the answer
- One massive trade idea
2. Russell Wilson
Broncos Country is not going to like this idea, but sticking with Russell Wilson for at least one more year would not be that bad. In fact, I'd advocate for it.
Perhaps if Wilson were willing to restructure some of his contract now, the fence could be mended. Maybe he's not perfect for what Payton wants to do on offense, but he's better than Stidham and quite frankly, many of the other options that the Broncos could entertain.
Wilson played the way he did this year (which wasn't bad) while knowing that he likely didn't have the full backing of the organization. Still, he helped the team turn around a 1-5 start and become a serious playoff contender.
Wilson's best days in the NFL are far behind him. But he's still a leader and a player that his teammates like, as evidenced by some comments made following the season. Quite frankly, who can blame them?
The Broncos were protecting themselves from a financial standpoint, that is understandable. But the situation was handled poorly. If the team can keep Wilson around and NOT take than dead money salary cap hit, why would you not do that?
Even if you were to keep Wilson for the coming season and draft a guy like Nix, Penix or McCarthy and then move on from him following this season, that makes much more sense than to cut him now. Keeping Russ as your starter for 2024, at least in my mind, is a much better option than Stidham, Minshew or Winston.
This scenario seems unlikely given the relationship between the team and Wilson, but if cooler heads can end up prevailing, it would be better for the long-term status of the organization.