Ranking 8 best starting QB scenarios for Broncos in 2024
- Free agency pickings will be slim
- The draft may be the best place to find the answer
- One massive trade idea
5. Michael Penix
There seems to be a lot of support within Broncos Country for the Washington Huskies quarterback who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting this year, but there is plenty to be concerned about if the team were to draft him.
For starters, he has two torn ACL's in his past and will be entering the league at 24 years old as a rookie. He played in a great offense in college but when it mattered most, last Monday night against Michigan in the College Football National Championship Game, Penix did not rise to the occasion.
He went 27-of-51 for 255 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions on the night against a Big 10 defense but most notably, he did not seem to respond well to the physicality of the game. That physicality will only increase at the next level.
He is an athletic player with a good arm and great accuracy, but he wouldn't excite me as a draft pick for this team in its current state. We will see a lock of mock drafts between now and April that have the Broncos taking him with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, but the team should look elsewhere, in my opinion.