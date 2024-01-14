Ranking 8 best starting QB scenarios for Broncos in 2024
- Free agency pickings will be slim
- The draft may be the best place to find the answer
- One massive trade idea
6. Jameis Winston
Staying with the veteran quarterback who would need to be signed through free agency, Jameis Winston makes sense for the Broncos due to his past connection with Sean Payton in New Orleans.
Winston, who was once the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, has been relegated to a backup spot since his time as the starter in Tampa Bay concluded. But he still has a good arm and he is a player who will press the ball down the field, something Broncos quarterbacks just have not done in recent years.
Winston may make mistakes, as evidenced by his 33 touchdown/30 interception season with the Buccaneers in 2019, but he is not afraid to make throws. That could be the answer to what the Broncos need on offense and it could be what unlocks the potential of the team's passing game.
Winston has over 22,000 career passing yards and he just turned 30 years old this month, so there should be a lot left in his tank.