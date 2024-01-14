Ranking 8 best starting QB scenarios for Broncos in 2024
- Free agency pickings will be slim
- The draft may be the best place to find the answer
- One massive trade idea
7. Gardner Minshew
This is a name that has come up as a potential quarterback for the Broncos ever since "Minshew Mania" was running wild in Jacksonville. This year, he took over as the starter for the Indianapolis Colts when first-round pick Anthony Richardson went down, and nearly guided them to the playoffs.
Minshew threw for a career-high 3,305 yards this season and has 59 career touchdown passes. He has earned a reputation for being one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league and any team would be fortunate to have him in that role.
But as a starter, there would be a lot of questions and not many teams are going to look at him as a long-term answer. That would be the case in Denver as well as Minshew would serve as nothing more than a bridge quarterback.
Minshew will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If the Broncos were to sign him, they would then have to make a decision on Stidham while also likely drafting a quarterback this year.