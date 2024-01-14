Predominantly Orange
FanSided

Ranking 8 best starting QB scenarios for Broncos in 2024

  • Free agency pickings will be slim
  • The draft may be the best place to find the answer
  • One massive trade idea

By Travis Wakeman

Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass in the season finale against the Packers.
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass in the season finale against the Packers. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 9
Next
Gardner Minshew, Denver Broncos
Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew. / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

7. Gardner Minshew

This is a name that has come up as a potential quarterback for the Broncos ever since "Minshew Mania" was running wild in Jacksonville. This year, he took over as the starter for the Indianapolis Colts when first-round pick Anthony Richardson went down, and nearly guided them to the playoffs.

Minshew threw for a career-high 3,305 yards this season and has 59 career touchdown passes. He has earned a reputation for being one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league and any team would be fortunate to have him in that role.

But as a starter, there would be a lot of questions and not many teams are going to look at him as a long-term answer. That would be the case in Denver as well as Minshew would serve as nothing more than a bridge quarterback.

Minshew will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If the Broncos were to sign him, they would then have to make a decision on Stidham while also likely drafting a quarterback this year.

Home/Broncos Roster