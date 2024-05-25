Ranking the 10 best players on the Denver Broncos roster for 2024 season
4. Zach Allen, DE
Zach Allen established himself as a top defensive end in the 2023 NFL Season, and considering he's gotten better every year of his NFL career, the sky is the limit in 2024. Allen has spent his entire career playing for Vance Joseph, so at this point, he knows the system up and down. In 2023, Allen had five sacks, 60 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits.
Being that kind of legitimate pass rush threat from the interior is huge. Allen is going to flirt with double-digit sacks and 30 QB hits in 2024.
3. Garett Bolles, LT
Garett Bolles really settled into the LT role in his breakout 2020 season, which earned him a contract extension. Bolles is currently slated to be a free agent in 2025 if the Broncos don't extend him before then. Frankly, they should. Bolles might not be elite, but he's truly solid and has been consistent for years now.
The 2022 injury did prematurely end his season, but he bounced-back nicely in 2023. There is no reason to not extend Garett Bolles, as he's one of the best players on the roster.
2. Quinn Meinerz, OG
Now a top-five guard in the NFL, Quinn Meinerz is the best player on the Denver Broncos offense and one of the best on the team. Meinerz is hopefully extended this offseason, as his future in Denver could get quite cloudy if they don't get a deal done this offseason. A mid-round gem during the 2021 NFL Draft by GM George Paton remains one of his best moves.
1. Patrick Surtain II, CB
Are we all in agreement here? Patrick Surtain might be the best defensive player in the NFL, let alone the best player on the Denver Broncos roster. He's surely the top priority for the team this offseason in terms of any sort of remaining contract extensions. Surtain is in his fourth year in the NFL and is only set to play in his age-24 season.
If I had to guess, Surtain is going to eventually sign a four-year extension with the Denver Broncos that could approach $25 million per season, which would make him the highest paid defensive back in NFL history, and it would be extremely deserved.