Ranking the 10 best players on the Denver Broncos roster for 2024 season
7. John Franklin-Myers, DE
Newly-acquired defensive end John Franklin-Myers is a plus starter at the position. He spent one year with the LA Rams and has since spent time with the New York Jets, before the Denver Broncos sent a late-round pick over for his services. From 2020-2023, JFM racked up 17.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 61 QB hits. He also missed just two games during that stretch as well.
The Denver Broncos defensive line now may be a team strength, believe it or not, as Franklin-Myers is a very solid player.
6. Wil Lutz, K
Perhaps a weird selection here. Wil Lutz was money in 2023. He went 30/34 on field goals, which was good for a percentage of 88.2%. He also went 29/31 on extra points, so Lutz was tearing it up for the Denver Broncos in 2023.
It was a nice change from the team's previous kicker, Brandon McManus, who just wasn't much more than an average player. He seemed to be viewed as one of the better kickers in the NFL for some reason, but that just was not the case. In 2023, McManus kicked for the Jacksonville Jaguars and made just 30/37 field goals, which is good for 81.1%. He made less than 80% of his kicks in 2022 for the Denver Broncos.
Denver having a reliable kicker in Wil Lutz is crucial.
5. Courtland Sutton, WR
Even though Courtland Sutton is holding out and clearly not that happy over his contract situation, he's still on the Denver Broncos roster and still one of the team's best players. He's got a 1,000-yard season under his belt in 2019, and also caught a career-high 10 touchdowns last season. He's not a consistent WR1, but he's the closest thing that the Denver Broncos have to one right now.