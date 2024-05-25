Ranking the 10 best players on the Denver Broncos roster for 2024 season
It's nice to see the Denver Broncos roster have respectable talent. Who are the 10 best players on their current 2024 roster? The Denver Broncos roster is pretty average if you ask me, but it's certainly in a better spot than it was in 2022 and 2023.
Sean Payton and George Paton have done a nice job at re-tooling this roster over the last couple of seasons, and hopefully, progress can be made in 2024. Well, no matter how good coaching is, an NFL team still needs to field competent players.
Who are the 10 best players on the Denver Broncos roster?
Ranking the 10 best players on the Denver Broncos roster for 2024 season
10. Jonathon Cooper, EDGE
Jonathon Cooper started all 17 games for the Denver Broncos in 2023. He had 8.5 sacks, 72 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits. For a seventh-round pick, that is just insane production. Cooper is now entering a contract year, and while I don't believe the Denver Broncos are prioritizing an extension for him at the moment, he could surely earn one in the season.
There's no saying Cooper can't have a double-digit sack year and perhaps flirt with 20 QB hits. His motor is just out of this world, and he's got a nice combination of speed and power to his game.
9. Ja'Quan McMillian, CB
The Denver Broncos may have found the next great slot cornerback in the NFL. McMillian ended up being forced into playing time in 2023 with injuries sufferd by K'Waun Williams (remember him?). Well, McMillian made the most of his opportunities, racking up two interceptions, five passes defended, two fumble recoveries, two sacks, 51 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three QB hits.
I am out of breath just typing that out. He was all over the field and was a pleasant surprise. Denver now having another established player in McMillian in the secondary is huge. If the team can find a viable boundary corner opposite Patrick Surtain II, they'll be in great shape.
8. Nik Bonitto, EDGE
Nik Bonitto clearly took a step forward in 2023, which was nice to see. He had eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits. By no means was Bonitto great, but he did prove to be a viable option off the EDGE. With that being said, the Denver Broncos do need a good bit more from their pass rush, which also includes Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning.
Adding some reinforcements along the defensive front should help this trio get home more, and of the three, Bonitto is the best player.