Ranking the 10 best Denver Broncos quarterbacks in franchise history
2. Peyton Manning (2012-2015)
Regular season record: 45-12
Playoff Record: 5-3
No. 2 All-Time Broncos passing yardage: 17,112
As good of a signing as Jake Plummer was, the best free agent signing the Denver Broncos ever made was in 2012 when they took a chance on Peyton Manning following a neck surgery that ended his time with the Indianapolis Colts.
Manning, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 1998 spent 13 seasons in Indy and won a Super Bowl over the Chicago Bears following the 2006 season.
But in 2011, Manning had to sit out the entire year despite signing a five-year, $90 million extension in February. After spinal fusion surgery, there were concerns he couldn't return, and the Colts elected to take Andrew Luck first overall in 2012. Manning then signed with the Broncos after a meeting with John Elway, who was the vice president of football operations at the time.
The Sheriff signed a five-year, $96 million deal and it turned out to be a steal for Denver.
Manning didn't have the same arm strength as he did during his days with the Colts but he was never great due to his ability to push the ball downfield. Instead, he was a cerebral assassin when it came to picking apart a defense and he did so with ease in Denver.
Armed with several playmakers including Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker, Julius Thomas, and Wes Welker, Manning ended up with more than 4,000 yards in each of the next three seasons including a 2013 campaign where he had 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns both of which are NFL records, and he tied the NFL record for most touchdowns in a game when he had seven against the Ravens.
Despite playing for the Broncos for just four seasons, Manning is second all-time in yardage (17,112) and touchdowns (140) while throwing just 53 picks. He led them to a 45-12 record and while he wasn't the reason they won it all, he was able to notch his second Super Bowl win following the 2015 campaign, heading off into the sunset a champion — the same was the best quarterback in team history did.