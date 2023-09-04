Ranking the 10 best Denver Broncos quarterbacks in franchise history
• Jake Plummer was underrated his whole career
• The Sheriff rode off in style
• John Elway is still the GOAT
By Randy Gurzi
5. Brian Griese (1998-2002)
Regular season record: 27-24
Playoff Record: NA
No. 4 All-Time Broncos passing yardage: 11,763
A former walk-on at Michigan, Brian Griese wasn't given any favoritism despite his father Bob Griese being a Super Bowl winner with the Miami Dolphins. The younger Griese still had to fight his way onto his collegiate team but was able to do enough to land with the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft.
He was originally third on the depth chart behind future Hall of Famer John Elway and Bubby Brister. That year, the Broncos won it all — which was their second in a row. After the victory, Elway called it a career and Griese won the starting job in 1999.
That season, he started 13 games and led the Broncos to a 4-9 mark. However, he turned things around in 2000 when he made the Pro Bowl while appearing in 10 games and throwing 19 touchdowns and just four picks. Denver was 7-3 with Griese and 11-5 overall (Gus Frerotte started the six games Griese missed).
Frerotte had to start in the playoffs as well with Griese injured and they were beaten easily by Baltimore. Unfortunately, Griese began to struggle with interceptions after that and was only with the Broncos for two more years.
In five seasons, four as a starter, Griese completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 11,763 yards with 71 touchdowns and 53 picks. He never took them far but they were typically in games with him under center.