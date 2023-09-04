Ranking the 10 best Denver Broncos quarterbacks in franchise history
• Jake Plummer was underrated his whole career
• The Sheriff rode off in style
• John Elway is still the GOAT
By Randy Gurzi
7. Charley Johnson (1972-1975)
Regular season record: 20-18-3
Playoff Record: NA
No. 9 All-Time Broncos passing yardage: 7,238
Denver has found success with veteran quarterbacks well before Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson. Way back in 1972, the Broncos were still new in the NFL and had yet to put together a winning season. That changed when they traded for Charley Johnson, who spent nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and two with the Houston Oilers.
Johnson was 34 when he landed in Denver and they were 4-5 that season with him under center. But then in 1973, he led them to their first winning season in franchise history, going 7-5-2 in 14 starts.
They continued to find success with Johnson under center as he spent four years in Denver. During those four seasons, he led them to a mark of 20-18-3 and while they never made it to the playoffs, he was still integral to the franchise finding its roots. Former teammate and fellow Ring of Fame member Haven Moss even credited him for teaching the young team how to win.
A former U.S. Army officer, Johnson threw for 7,238 yards with 52 touchdowns and 52 picks — although the interception number was swayed heavily buy a rough final season in 1975.